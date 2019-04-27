Cleric defends Church over receiving offering

A clergyman has defended the Church against accusations that it is receiving money stolen from public coffers by politicians.

Redeemed Gospel Church presiding Bishop Kepha Omae on Friday said there is nothing wrong in leaders giving any amount of money as offering for “God to bless and increase them”.

He said the only problem is giving offering with the intention of seeking votes.”Even if someone comes with Sh20 million and says this is for building a church, God bless him. There is no problem,” Omae said.

”The church cannot say politicians should not donate in harambees or offering to support God’s work because we are seeing politicians helping in building a church.”

“When worshipers bring offering to the church, do we ask them where they get the money? Whenever you bring offering to Church as a sacrifice preachers have no right to ask where it’s from.”

”We are politicising the issue of giving in our churches. Let’s be sincere, not every politician that brings his Sh5,000 to the Church is corrupt. It could be allowances”

RGC Archbishop Arthur Kitonga said some of the politicians get to Church fundraisers as guests of honour when there are developments projects.

“Almost all of our politicians are people who have money and worship in different churches. We don’t see anything wrong in them going to a fundraiser to build a church or another project to help,” Kitonga said.

“Therefore issues of questioning where the money is coming from should be the responsibility of EACC. We are not EACC, ours is to pray for blessings and teaching the word. When money gets to church it is holy.”