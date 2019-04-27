Barclays theft suspects to be held for seven days

- Detectives investigating offences of stealing, electronic fraud and conspiracy to commit a felony
A Kiambu court has granted police seven days to detain three suspects linked to last weekend's theft of Sh14.5 million from Barclays Bank's ATMs in Nairobi.
Kiambu senior principal magistrate Bosibori Nyangena allowed investigators more time to complete investigation against AP officer Fredrick Otiya and G4S employees John Makamborogo and George Njoroge who were separately arrested on Thursday in Nairobi.
Detectives are investigating the offences of stealing, electronic fraud and conspiracy to commit a felony in the Barclays incident.
The prosecutor told court police need 14 days to complete investigations since the suspects were arrested on Thursday.
The court heard that the offences were committed on diverse dates at the bank's ATMs at Mutindwa, Kenya Cinema, Kenyatta National Hospital and Mater Hospital where Sh 14.5 million was stolen.
The ATMs are alleged to have been loaded with money close to the days of theft by the G4S team.
It is said the thieves might have taken advantage of the current systems upgrade at the bank to steal the money.
The case will be mentioned on May 2.