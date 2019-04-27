Sh14.5 MILLION HEIST

Barclays theft suspects to be held for seven days

AP officer and two G4S employees arrested on Thursday

In Summary
  • Detectives investigating offences of stealing, electronic fraud and conspiracy to commit a felony
  • ATMs alleged to have been loaded with money close to the days of theft by G4S team
Barclays ATMs at the Barclays Plaza, Nairobi
Image: JACK OWUOR

A Kiambu court has granted police seven days to detain three suspects linked to last weekend's theft of Sh14.5 million from Barclays Bank's ATMs in Nairobi.

Kiambu senior principal magistrate Bosibori Nyangena allowed investigators more time to complete investigation against AP officer Fredrick Otiya and G4S employees John Makamborogo and George Njoroge who were separately arrested on Thursday in Nairobi.

Detectives are investigating the offences of stealing, electronic fraud and conspiracy to commit a felony in the Barclays incident.

The prosecutor told court police need 14 days to complete investigations since the suspects were arrested on Thursday.

The court heard that the offences  were committed on diverse dates at the bank's ATMs at Mutindwa, Kenya Cinema, Kenyatta National Hospital and Mater Hospital  where Sh 14.5 million was stolen.

The ATMs are alleged to have been loaded with money close to the days of theft by the G4S team.

It is said the thieves might have taken advantage of the current systems upgrade at the bank to steal the money.

The case will be mentioned on May 2.

by ALPHONCE MUNGAHUA
News
27 April 2019 - 00:00

