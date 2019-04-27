Anti-graft war should go past kamata Friday

The renewed war on corruption comes in two phases, which are, first, a show of commitment on the need to end the vice, and, second, an avenue for investigative agencies to arrest and prosecute suspects.

There is no law that bars investigative authorities from arresting individuals on Fridays, but it is interesting to note that arrests are commonly conducted as the weekend approaches. The individuals involved spend their weekends in custody as they wait to be arraigned the succeeding week.

Whether this is a strategy to instill fear among suspects is still unclear but of concern is the fact that the law clearly states that everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty. Arrests on Friday, therefore, tend to create the image of persons already deemed guilty prior to their arraignment.

I think there is a need to review the policy that touches on arrests so that individuals take the same time before they are arraigned.

Corruption proved to be a hard nut to crack for previous governments. It is encouraging that the recent high bail terms issued by courts will act as a deterrent.

Former chair of the National Land Commission Muhammad Swazuri is still in custody because of the high bail terms, which are currently under review by the courts.

The renewed war on corruption must be supported by all. Corruption takes away approximately 33 per cent of the country’s GDP, impeding economic growth.

The only way we will manage out debt levels is by ensuring that wastage is avoided and the resources recovered from corrupt dealings are ploughed back into the economy.

The missing link in this renewed war on corruption is recovery of stolen assets. Many Kenyans are unaware of how much has been recovered from corruption cases.

I support the renewed war on corruption and commend the government for taking advantage of the goodwill created by the handshake.

Millions of hard-working Kenyans are looking up to this government to bring this pandemic to an end. If the war of corruption ends under this government, then it will leave a better legacy than even the Big Four.

The nominated senator spoke to the Star