Woman held over husband's murder released on bond

A staffer at South Eastern Kenya University who has been held for a week over the murder of her husband, has been freed to participate in burial arrangements.

Salome Kathini, who works at the accounts department at Seku, was arrested on Wednesday last week. The following day, Kitui principal magistrate Johnson Munguti allowed police to detain her for seven days.

She was arrested over the murder of Benjamin Kanyali. Kanyali was a delegate from the National Youth Council in Kitui Rural constituency.

Kathini was arrested after the body of her husband was found partially burned and dumped in a thicket near Kavou village in Kitui Rural.

Police are pursuing six other suspects.

Kathini asked to be released on bond to participate in burial arrangements. The magistrate released her on a bond of Sh500,000.

Munguti ordered the suspect to return to court on May 7 for the mention of her case.

Katulani subcounty police commander Eric Ng’etich said the suspect was held pending investigations to establish whether she was involved in the murder.

Ngetich said Kanyali's body had burns on the chest and hands. It is believed his killer set a used car tyre on his chest and doused his body in a petrol then set it ablaze.

“His body was discovered by passers-by in Kavou village who alerted police officers from Itoleka police station in Katulani sub-county,” Ngetich said.