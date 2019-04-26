‘We are tired’ KOT tell EACC after Kidero arrest

The arrest of the Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero by EACC officials over irregular payment of Sh68 million by the Nairobi County Government has caused an uproar among Kenyans on Twitter .

Kenyans on Friday morning have expressed their dissatisfaction with the EACC for what they call “lack of seriousness” in fighting corruption.

Twitter user Hez Mureithi said, “Seems the only thing EACC can do is arrest; how many times have they arrested former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero ?”

Mwiti Magambo asked “Who cares about these arrests anymore? They are just sideshows and nothing will be done. How about you do a follow up on drought issue in north rift (Were the foodstuffs fairly distributed) and floods around the country?”

Another user tweeted “if the so-called courts cant discharge justice when its crystal clear this guy is simply a thief, God can u take him to Mozambique in exchange of those poor souls dying because of floods ."

Kevin Mulili said that this is not the first time Evans Kidero was being arrested yet he always gets out. He expressed his dissatisfaction with the judicial system.