‘We are tired’ KOT tell EACC after Kidero arrest

The arrest of the Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero by EACC officials over irregular payment of Sh68 million by the Nairobi County Government has caused an uproar among Kenyans on Twitter .
Kenyans on Friday morning have expressed their dissatisfaction with the EACC for what they call “lack of seriousness” in fighting corruption.
Twitter user Hez Mureithi said, “Seems the only thing EACC can do is arrest; how many times have they arrested former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero ?”
Mwiti Magambo asked “Who cares about these arrests anymore? They are just sideshows and nothing will be done. How about you do a follow up on drought issue in north rift (Were the foodstuffs fairly distributed) and floods around the country?”
Another user tweeted “if the so-called courts cant discharge justice when its crystal clear this guy is simply a thief, God can u take him to Mozambique in exchange of those poor souls dying because of floods ."
Kevin Mulili said that this is not the first time Evans Kidero was being arrested yet he always gets out. He expressed his dissatisfaction with the judicial system.
“Is this the first time Evans Kidero is being arrested?? Please spare us with your so-called news we are just tired,” Mulili said.
Similar sentiments were shared with Rasmane, Mbeja 78 and Cornelius Peter.
“Arrest, release on bail, arrest again, release on bail...repeat the process,” Mbeja 78 said.
Cornelius Peter asked,” What’s the need of the arrest while they find their way out with no conviction?”
“Evans Kidero and George Wainaina will throw about a few millions and this too shall go away!”Rasmane said .
A section of Kenyans called for arrests over the Arror, Kimwarer dam projects.
Silvano Ngacha said,” 21 billion Kimwarer and Arror dams scandal suspects are yet to be arrested.”
Hon Ndua tweeted,” please update us on dams scandals and tell us how comes so far no arrest and arraignment has been done.”
Kenyans are hereby calling for the EACC to deal more firmly with corruption cases.
”I wish this b just the beginning to many more,isiwe ni chocha tu(I hope it is not a publicity stunt),” MarthaMumbi said .
“With all these arrests, when will recovery be made?”Cheptovich asked.
“Wezi wawekwe ndani sio kushika tu(Corrupt officials should not only be arrested and arraigned in court.They need to be charged and serve sentence in prison),” Baba samy said .
Ougo Odiwuor said Kidero should be arrested, money recovered from him and no bail should be asked from him.