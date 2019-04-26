Vet union warns of high risk of anthrax, kala-azar

Kenyans have been cautioned of anthrax, kala-azar and Rift Valley fever outbreaks.

Union of Veterinary Practitioners of Kenya Benson Kibore exclusively told the Star yesterday that Kenyans should be alert over the killer diseases.

Kibore said if flooding persists, there is a likelihood of a resurgence of Rift Valley fever. The disease has not been reported in any part of the country.

“We are under surveillance of the RVF and people should exercise caution as rains pound the country,” he said.

Eleven people have died of kala-azar in Turkana and Marsabit counties, Kibore said, adding that the same number of fatalities has been reported in Isiolo, West Pokot and northeastern Kenya.

Marsabit Health executive Jama Wolde said most of the dead were below 18 years. One of the victims was elderly.

Wolde said four people were confirmed dead a week ago. They included three children and an elderly man – all from Laisamis subcounty.

Kibore said five people have died of anthrax and several others have been hospitalised. The latest cases were in Meru where two people died last week.

The UVPK chairman said anthrax can be spread easily by insects after they are predisposed to a carcass. Infections in humans develop into wounds.

He said their disease control systems are hampered by lack of resources and blamed the national and county governments for taking the veterinary profession for granted and denying it the rightful share of the funds for an efficient and effective fight against emergencies.

“Veterinary services are part of the Health ministry but we end up not getting resources. If we are not resourced, we are going to overstretch our hospitals with cases that would have been dealt with and controlled at the source. We are going to incur extra expenses,” Kibore said.

He said they have increased surveillance to detect the outbreaks, analyse the pattern of disease and aid vaccination in the affected areas.

He said anthrax reported in Meru is a cutaneous type which develops wounds on the skin of animals and humans.

Kibore said once the bacteria are in the soil, they turn into spores which an animal licks when eating.

Infection develops between one and seven days. Without treatment, up to 20 per cent of people with cutaneous anthrax are likely to die.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)