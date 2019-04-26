SH1000,000 BRIBE

Two Nairobi MCAs arrested for demanding Sh1million bribe

Wanted the money for private school built on public land

In Summary

• Jared Okoth of Mathere South ward and David Mberia of Kuwinda arrested for demanding bribe

• Arrest comes hours after ex-governor Kidero and two others were apprehended for Sh68 million irregular payment

A file photo of EACC headquarters in Nairobi.
EACC detectives have arrested two Nairobi MCAs for demanding a bribe of Sh1 million  from the owners of Kiragu Waichahi School, which is built on public land.

Jared Okoth of Mathere South ward and David Mberia of Kuwinda were apprehended on Friday afternoon. They are members of Culture and Social Services committee.

Their arrest came hours after anti-corruption officials arrested former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero and two others for irregular payment of Sh68 million by the Nairobi county government.

The EACC has been investigating allegations of irregular payment made to Wachira Mburu, Mwangi and Company Advocates purporting it to be regular fees.

DPP Noordin Haji said he found sufficient evidence to support criminal charges against Kidero, Wainaina, former Nairobi City Council acting director legal affairs Aduma Joshua Owuor and former mayor John Ndirangu.

Kidero's faces charges of abuse of office and conspiracy to commit corruption.
News
7 hours ago
by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
26 April 2019 - 14:31

