Ruto allies stopped from meeting Moi in Kabarak

A delegation led by Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka on Friday morning is said to have failed to meet President Daniel Arap Moi at his Kabarak home to condole with him following the death of his son Jonathan Toroitich.

Sources say despite being welcomed by Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, the group of leaders were denied entry to meet Mzee Moi.

The other leaders in the Lusaka delegation were Baringo Governor Stanley Kiptis, Kakamega counterpart Wycliffe Oparanya ,senators Susan Kihika (Nakuru) and James Orengo(Siaya).

All the leaders that have visited Mzee Moi at his Kabarak home in the last few days since the death of Jonathan l have all been allowed to meet Moi.