Ruto allies stopped from meeting Moi in Kabarak

• The group of leaders was denied entry to meet Mzee Moi.
A delegation led by Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka on Friday morning is said to have failed to meet President Daniel Arap Moi at his Kabarak home to condole with him following the death of his son Jonathan Toroitich.
Sources say despite being welcomed by Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, the group of leaders were denied entry to meet Mzee Moi.
The other leaders in the Lusaka delegation were Baringo Governor Stanley Kiptis, Kakamega counterpart Wycliffe Oparanya ,senators Susan Kihika (Nakuru) and James Orengo(Siaya).
All the leaders that have visited Mzee Moi at his Kabarak home in the last few days since the death of Jonathan l have all been allowed to meet Moi.
It is understood that Baringo Senator was uncomfortable with the coming of Kiptis and Kihika-close allies of Deputy President William Ruto “prompting him to block all the leaders from condoling with the retired president.
A source told the Star that Lusaka had been told not to include Kiptis in his delegation but already the governor had joined the team and “could have been embarrassing to drop out of the delegation”.
At a place known as Kiamunyi, a few kilometres from Nakuru town on the way to Kabarak, the Lusaka team asked Kiptis to alight from his official car and share a ride with Lusaka into the Kabarak home.
Jonathan will be buried tomorrow at his home in Kabimoi, in Eldama Ravine with a funeral service held at his father’s home in Kabarak.