Reject projects lacking public participation, residents urged

Embu residents have been urged to reject projects being undertaken without public participation to stem corruption.

Officials on Wednesday said such projects are often riddled with graft.

"Corruption thrives where public participation is lacking," Stephen Mwagilu said.

Mwagilu is a research and advocacy officer with the National Anti-Corruption Campaign Steering Committee. He spoke during training for members of the Project Management Committee in Embu county.

The training was aimed at preventing corruption at grassroot levels.

Mwagilu said it was the constitutional right for members of the public to have a say in all projects that affect them. He urged the PMC members to sensitise residents on their right to participate in projects being implemented in their areas.

A project should undergo feasibility study, planning, financing, implementation and evaluation. "Corruption can attack a project at any of the stages. The public must, therefore, be alert at all stages of the project cycle to reap maximum benefits,” he said.

The training was attended by officials from the County Anti-Corruption Civilian Oversight Committee, an establishment of the NACCSC to help campaign against corruption at the devolved units.