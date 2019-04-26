Power struggle at Nairobi Hospital on as board rejects special meeting

The Nairobi Hospital’s board of management has dismissed a notice that had scheduled a special meeting for May 15.

The notice appeared in the Daily Nation newspaper and on NTV on Tuesday. The agenda of the meeting would be the removal of seven directors, including board chairman John Simba and his deputy Coutts Otolo, who is a former Mumias Sugar Company chief executive.

“This notice of convention has been signed by over 50 per cent of members of KHA who signed the petition for requisition for the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM),” the notice said.

But in a statement, the board has told the Kenya Hospital Association that it is invalid.

The decision strikes a blow to those who planned to have changes on the board.

“Any meeting held in the vicinity of the hospital under the said notice would be condoning illegality and unlawful practice. That would not be in the interest of the KHA members,” the statement read.

It clarified that the notice was issued by a firm of advocates who are not members of the KHA and added that it failed to disclose the requisitions.

“This is a clear breach of the KHA constitution and the Companies Act, 2015.”

The notice had said more than half of the members of KHA, which owns the hospital, drafted a petition that compelled the board to call the extraordinary general meeting.