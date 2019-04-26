KNBS dispels confusion over Huduma Namba, census

Huduma Namba registration ongoing across the country is different from the Census, which will be conducted in three months.

Kenya National Bureau of Statistics director general Zachary Mwangi has sought to dispel confusion over the two exercises.

He said that despite there being some similarities in both processes, they are separate.

"The population and Housing Census is a one-off activity conducted in the country every 10 years. The census is instrumental in giving detailed information about migration patterns, disabilities and housing aspects, something Huduma number doesn't focus on," Mwangi said.

He spoke yesterday during the launch of the Economic Survey Report outlook 2019.

Planning PS Julius Muia cautioned Kenyans against fraudsters posting fake job advertisements.

"We have not advertised any position so far through any channel as it has been purported on social media. We want to assure Kenyans that we will use the correct channels and it will be made public through newspapers," he said.

KNBS intends to recruit at least 164,000 personnel in June.