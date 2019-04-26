MYSTERIOUS WITHDRAWAL

KCB agent denies Sh101,000 theft

Customer linked unauthorized withdrawal to woman who served him

In Summary
  • Indialsi is accused of stealing the amount from Isaac Kimutai Talai on April 7 when he visited her shop in Hurlingham to withdraw money.
  • He checked his bank balance and confirmed some money was missing.
A Kenya Commercial Bank agent has denied stealing Sh 101,100 from a client.

Ingasha Indialsi denied the charge  before Kibera senior resident magistrate Jane Kamau.

The accused said the complainant had not provided any documents to confirm the charge against her.

Indialsi is accused of stealing the amount from Isaac Kimutai Talai on April 7 when he visited her shop in Hurlingham to withdraw money.

She was at the time of the alleged offence working as a KCB teller.

According to prosecution, Talai had visited the accused's shop and withdrew some money but upon reaching home realised some transactions were ongoing without his authority.

He checked his bank balance and confirmed some amount were missing. 

He realised he had lost more than Sh 100,000 in his KCB account.

Talai linked the unauthorised withdrawal to the accused and reported her to Killimani police station.

The magistrate released Indialsi on a Sh 100,000 bond or cash bail of Sh 50,000  pending hearing on July 6.

by CLAUSE MASIKA
News
26 April 2019 - 00:00

