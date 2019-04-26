Huduma Namba registration to continue despite MPs' decision

The government yesterday allayed fears of disruption of the biometric registration of Kenyans for Huduma Namba.

This assurance came after MPs on Tuesday voted to block IDEMIA Security – the company providing technology for the exercise – from doing business in the country.

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru said the (MPs') move will not affect the National Integrated Identity Management Service (NIIMS) as the government does not have a running contract with the company.

“The Ministry wishes to clarify that the ongoing Huduma Namba registration process will not be disrupted by the recent parliamentary recommendations seeking to debar Ms IDEMIA from operating in Kenya,” Mucheru said.

He explained that IDEMIA, formerly OT-Morpho, only supplied registration kits used in the exercise on outright purchase basis. As such, the government has no existing or running contract with the firm.

“The 35,000 Morpho Tablet 2 data capture kits were the only hardware component supplied by IDEMIA,” the CS said.

“Therefore, the directions by the National Assembly do not affect Huduma Namba in any way.”