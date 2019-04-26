• Cyclone Kenneth to hit parts of Tanzania and Mozambique
Heavy rains in parts of the country due to cyclone Kenneth
Nairobi, Samburu, Isiolo and Western Kenya will experience heavy rains due to Cyclone Kenneth that has hit Tanzania.
The Kenya Meteorological Department yesterday issued a statement that the country may experience the effects of the cyclone.
Director Stella Aura said the effects will be in the form of enhanced rainfall over parts of Isiolo, Western Kenya, Samburu and Nairobi.
She, however, sought to assure that Cyclone Kenneth will not hit the Kenyan Coast because the laws of physics dictate that cyclones cannot come close to the equator.
“We are monitoring and will constantly update Kenyans as the cyclone evolves,” she said in the statement.
In March, Cyclone Idai hit Mozambique, killed more than 1,000 people and destroyed property.
The Tanzanian Meteorological Agency reported on Wednesday that the storm would make landfall in Tanzania and Mozambique on Thursday night.
The government has ordered schools and businesses closed in the southern coast region of Mtwara where the cyclone is likely to hit.
Aura said heavy rains are likely to be experienced on April 25-30 in Isiolo, Samburu, Narok, Kajiado, Trans Nzoia and Nairobi. This could cause flooding in some parts of the low-lying areas of the counties.
According to the five-day forecast, Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Nandi, Nakuru, Narok, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma and Busia counties will receive significant amounts of rainfall.
Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang'a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu and Tharaka Nithi will also receive good rains.
“Some of these areas will receive episodes of heavy rainfall, which may cause significant disruption to normal activities,” the department said.
The forecast further indicated that Mandera, Wajir, Marsabit, Machakos, Makueni, Kitui, Kajiado and Taita Taveta Counties will receive moderate rains.
Light rains are expected in Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi, Lamu, Garissa, Tana River, Turkana, West Pokot and eastern Samburu will have light rains.
The weather outlook showed that the seasonal rains being experienced over most parts of the country are likely to end in the second or third week of next month.
“However, the Western region and coastal strip are expected to receive rainfall extending into the month of June,” the forecast read.