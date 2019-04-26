Heavy rains in parts of the country due to cyclone Kenneth

Nairobi, Samburu, Isiolo and Western Kenya will experience heavy rains due to Cyclone Kenneth that has hit Tanzania.

The Kenya Meteorological Department yesterday issued a statement that the country may experience the effects of the cyclone.

Director Stella Aura said the effects will be in the form of enhanced rainfall over parts of Isiolo, Western Kenya, Samburu and Nairobi.

She, however, sought to assure that Cyclone Kenneth will not hit the Kenyan Coast because the laws of physics dictate that cyclones cannot come close to the equator.

“We are monitoring and will constantly update Kenyans as the cyclone evolves,” she said in the statement.

In March, Cyclone Idai hit Mozambique, killed more than 1,000 people and destroyed property.

The Tanzanian Meteorological Agency reported on Wednesday that the storm would make landfall in Tanzania and Mozambique on Thursday night.

The government has ordered schools and businesses closed in the southern coast region of Mtwara where the cyclone is likely to hit.