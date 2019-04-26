Haji, Kinoti tours hotbed of extrajudicial killings as justice centre is opened

DPP Noordin Haji and DCI George Kinoti on Thursday came face to face with victims of forced disappearances as they toured a hotbed of extra-judicial killings in Mombasa.

The two were with Supreme Court Judge Njoki Ndung'u and had accompanied British ambassador Nic Hailey to open the Sisters for Sisters Justice Centre in Mwandoni in Kisauni.

They met Munaa Ridhaa who said she still had hopes of finding her 18-year-old son Husni Mbarak dead or alive. Mbarak was kidnapped by people believed to be police officers in May last year. He was picked up as he left a mosque after evening prayers.

The family has sued to have police and the Attorney general forced to produce Mbarak in court but the state insists it has no idea about's the teenager's whereabouts.

Ridhaa said her son is a humble boy who loved God and would not miss his prayers.

“I cannot remember a day when he showed indiscipline or was involved in anything bad. That is why I cannot stop thinking about what went wrong for him to be taken away. I can't find an answer,” Ridhaa said.

The desperate mother appealed for government help saying the disappearance has caused her high blood pressure and diabetes.

Kisauni has the highest cases of forced disappearances and extra-judicial killings.

Residents often close their businesses before sunset for fear of attacks from gangs such as Wakali Kwanza and Wakali Wao.

Kinoti said the DCI will rely on the center to gather evidence on cases of forced disappearance and extra-judicial killings.

The center which is founded by affected women and Haki-Africa with aid of the UK government will collect information of such cases and forward it to the DCI and DPP’s office.

Kinoti urged women not to shy away from sharing information with the center officials who will act on their behalf.

“You have no reason not to report such cases. This center is led by fellow women who are also victims. They will record your cases and ensure they reach us," Kinoti said.

Kinoti said he will not hesitate to take action against police officers linked to the killings of youths or their disappearance.

“The force has thousands of officers and we know there are few elements who spoil and embarrass the entire unit. I will not allow that and I will deal with anyone linked to atrocities," Kinti said.

Haji said the center will make his work easy because it will link the office up with witnesses.

