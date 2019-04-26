Firm demands Sh6m from Joho and Ngirici for chopper services

In Summary

• According to the letter to Joho, he leased one of their helicopters between October 7 and 17 2016 and the total bill was Sh 4,434,768

Kirinyaga Woman Rep Purity Ngirici and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho
Image: FILE

Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho and Kirinyaga Woman Rep Purity Ngirici risk being sued by a flight company over a Sh6 million debt.

They separately incurred the debt  in 2016 when they hired choppers.

Flexair Charters, through its lawyer Donald Kipkorir, has written to the governor and woman rep asking them to pay in the next five days, failing which they will be sued.

Kipkorir on Friday said he had been instructed by Business Aircraft Management Ltd, trading as FlexAir Charters, to write to them.

According to the letter to Joho, he leased one of their helicopters between October 7 and 17, 2016 and the total bill was Sh 4,434,768.

However, to date it is alleged that he is yet to clear the bill and the total amount he owes is Sh 2,534,768.

In the letter to Ngirici and her husband, Flexair Charters is demanding Sh3,886,387 allegedly owed.

They are alleged to have leased a chopper on diverse dates times between May 8 and August 17, 2016 and incurred a total bill of Sh 5,850,547.

by ANNET WAMBULWA
News
26 April 2019 - 15:06

