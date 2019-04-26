TO BE DEPLOYED AS A BEGGER

DCI arrests Tanzanian over child trafficking

Musa Mbalu was nabbed in Maua town on Thursday and three children aged 12 rescued

Detectives have arrested a Tanzanian national over child trafficking.

Musa Mbalu, 30, was nabbed in Maua town on Thursday. He is believed to be behind a ring trafficking children with special needs and using them to beg at various strategic points.

The office of the Director of Criminal Investigations confirmed the arrest.

Three children aged 12 years were rescued during the raid. The suspect was to be taken to curt today.

Last year, a 43-year-old Tanzanian woman pleaded guilty to charges of human trafficking before a Milimani court.

Kwandu Cheye was charged with transporting a seven-year-old disabled child to Kenya to use her for labour. She committed the offence in May.

Cheye pleaded guilty before chief magistrate Francis Andayi. However, Andayi i declined to admit Cheye's plea because the offence is serious. It attracts a minimum of 30 years in jail.

The magistrate explained the seriousness of the charges and warned her of the penalties. But Cheye maintained her plea.

Andayi directed the state to offer legal aid to Cheye.

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
26 April 2019 - 13:17

