Cuban doctors security strengthened, says CS Sicily

Cuban doctors working in Kitui county have been assured of their safety.

Health CS Sicily Kariuki on Wednesday said security has been enhanced at the Kitui County Referral Hospital where the medics work.

Two weeks ago, two Cuban doctors were abducted on their way to work in Mandera town. They were kidnapped by gunmen believed to be members of al Shabaab terror group.

Speaking during a tour of the Kitui County Referral Hospital, Sicily said the Cuban doctors' security has been strengthened following the abduction.

Kidnappers seized the foreign medics who were stationed at Mandera County Referral Hospital near Kenya's border with Somalia.

Police said the doctors' escort officer was shot and killed during the kidnap.

The doctors were in a government vehicle and were being escorted by two police officers. Their abductors fled towards Somalia.

The government car that was carrying the doctors has been recovered and the driver taken in for questioning.

"All security agencies have been mobilised to pursue the criminals and rescue the victims. We urge members of the public to remain calm and avoid speculations as security agencies pursue the criminals," the National Police Service said in a statement.

About 100 Cuban doctors came to Kenya last year and were deployed to work in the counties to improve healthcare.