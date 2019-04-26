Cash-strapped Judiciary seeks Sh5 billion

The Judiciary is now pleading with MPs to allocate it an additional Sh5.1 billion in the 2019-20 financial year to expedite corruption cases and reduce backlog.

The Judiciary was allocated Sh17 billion in a proposal presented to Parliament by the National Treasury for the next financial year.

But in a letter to National Assembly Clerk Michael Sialai, Judiciary deputy chief registrar Paul Maina says the institution still faces an acute budget shortfall.

“We still have a shortfall due to the enormous case load, the anticipated recruitment of more judges to help in expediting and reducing cases including anti-corruption cases,” Maina said in the letter.

He explained that recently recruited judges and current ones are sharing vehicles because of shortage of funds to acquire more.

Out of the additional funding, Maina says Sh2.1 billion will be used to buy cars for the High Court judges, newly employed judges, High Court stations and magistrate's courts.

According to the document laid in the House by Majority Leader Aden Duale, the Judiciary is seeking to purchase 80 Mercedes Benz E200 cars for Sh883 million.

It also seeks to acquire 41 cars of the model for Sh453 million for the newly recruited judges. It will buy 41 other cars for Sh260 million for High Court stations and 50 for magistrate's courts for Sh383 million.

Maina said the remaining Sh2.9 billion of the funds it is seeking will used to automate services in the Judiciary, mortgage and car loan for employees and clear pension arrears.

“It is our humble request that this submission be positively received and that our prayer for additional funding of Sh5.1 billion be granted by the honourable members,” the letter reads.

The request comes in the wake of lamentations by Chief Justice David Maraga about meagre funds allocated to the Judiciary by the National Assembly.

Maraga has in the recent past complained that many projects, including automation of services at the Judiciary, had stalled because of insufficient funds. The shortage had hampered hearing and determination of corruption cases leading to backlog.

“We are at a loss on what to do with the allocation as it is now. It means a number of projects especially on construction across the country will literally stop affecting service delivery,” he said last year.

The Judiciary’s request will be committed to the Justice and Legal Affairs committee chaired by Baringo North MP William Cheptumo for consideration. Judiciary officials will appear before the panel to justify the need for the funds.