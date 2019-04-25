Woman and children killed as rains pound city estates

A middle-aged woman and her two children died after floods swept away their Kibera house on Tuesday evening.

The disaster happened hardly two days after the long-awaited rains started pounding the city.

The woman's body was recovered yesterday at Sarang'ombe in Kibera subcounty. Her children's bodies are yet to be found, Kibera subcounty commander Michael Muchiri said.

The police suspect that the bodies are in nearby Nairobi Dam.

Muchiri appealed to residents in low-lying localities to move to higher grounds as the rains are expected to intensify in the coming days.

The National Disaster Management Unit has called on those living along river banks to move to safer places.

Blocked drainages are the biggest contributors to flooding in Nairobi.

Some of the roads to avoid during heavy rains include Kipande Road, Ojijo Road, sections of Thika Road. Some of the estates prone to flooding are South C, Eastleigh, Embakasi Village, Umoja, Zimmerman, Westlands and South B.

Some residents in South C yesterday blamed the flooding in their estates on laxity and lack of seriousness by the county government workers.

"We heard that the governor distributed tools for unclogging the drainage.. Where are the tools because the drainages are still blocked?" one of them asked.

Last week the county government said 70 per cent of the flooding hotspots has been cleared.

But Tuesday's flooding put to question Governor Mike Sonko's seriousness in unclogging drainages. Residents voiced their displeasure on social media even as Roads and Transport executive committee member Hitan Majevdia shifted the blame on the department of the environment.

Majevdia had earlier said that the county had enough personnel and machinery including those from the Nairobi Regeneration team to unclog the drainages in all the 17 subcounties.

Last week, photographs and videos of the county team unclogging drainages in various parts of the city were circulated "in preparation for the heavy rains".