State has no contract with OT-Morpho, won't affect Huduma Namba - CS Mucheru

The government has no contract with Idemia firm that Parliament wants to be blacklisted, ICT CS Joe Mucheru has said.

The ongoing nationwide Huduma Namba registration exercise was thrown into jeopardy after MPs voted to block the French firm that is providing the infrastructure from doing business in the country.

The MPs want Idemia, which was awarded the Sh6 billion tender, blocked for at least 10 years, citing a violation of the Companies Act and interference in the last two general elections.

"The ongoing Huduma Namba registration process will not be disrupted by the recent parliamentary recommendation seeking to debar Idemia from operating in Kenya," Mucheru said.

In a statement on Thursday, Mucheru said NIIMS features a robust architecture and was integrated by local software engineers.