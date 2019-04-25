No word on SGR as Uhuru secures avocado deal with China

President Uhuru Kenyatta secured an avocado deal after bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Thursday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China.

Kenyan farmers will now export their popular hass avocados to China following the deal signed by Uhuru and Xi Jinping.

However, a statement from PSCU did not mention the Sh368 billion loan from China that Kenya has been pushing to extend the Standard Gauge Railway to Western.

AU special envoy Raila Odinga was part of the government delegation to China that also included CSs Peter Munya (Trade), Monica Juma (Foreign Affairs) and James Macharia (Infrastructure).