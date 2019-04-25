BILATERAL RELATIONS

No word on SGR as Uhuru secures avocado deal with China

In Summary

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping before the meeting at the Great Hall of People in Beijing, China on April 25, 2019.
Image: Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Pool via REUTERS

President Uhuru Kenyatta secured an avocado deal after bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Thursday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China.

Kenyan farmers will now export their popular hass avocados to China following the deal signed by Uhuru and Xi Jinping.

However, a statement from PSCU did not mention the Sh368 billion loan from China that Kenya has been pushing to extend the Standard Gauge Railway to Western.

 

AU special envoy Raila Odinga was part of the government delegation to China that also included CSs Peter Munya (Trade), Monica Juma (Foreign Affairs) and James Macharia (Infrastructure).

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend the meeting at the Great Hall of People in Beijing, China on April 25, 2019.
Image: Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Pool via REUTERS

Last Saturday while speaking in Nyakach, Raila said that they are optimistic the Chinese Government will give Kenya the over 300 billion loan to extend the SGR from Naivasha to Uganda.

“I will be part of the delegation that will accompany the President to the Asian country next week. The new SGR line will extend from Naivasha to Narok, Bomet, Sondu and finally Kisumu," Raila said.

The avocado deal makes Kenya the first African nation to export avocados to the Asian nation with a market of over 1.4 billion consumers.

Upon full implementation of the agreement, it is estimated the Chinese market will absorb over 40 per cent of Kenya’s avocado produce, making it one of the largest importers of the fruit.

Uhuru is in China for a three-day working tour where he will also attend the Second Belt and Road Forum (BRF) for International Cooperation that will be officially opened by Xi Jinping on Friday.

DENNIS TARUS Digital Sub-Editor
News
25 April 2019

