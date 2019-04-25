Nairobi, Kiambu lead in crime - Economic Survey report

• There were notable increases in reported cases of traffic offences.
• Homicide increased from 2,774 to 2,856 in 2018.
The number of crimes reported to the police increased by 13.2 per cent in 2018, a study has shown.
The Economic survey 2019 that was released on Thursday noted that the number of crimes rose from 77,992 in 2017 to 88,268 in 2018.
The number of persons reported to the police to have committed crimes increased by 5.1 per cent to 75, 037 in 2018.
According to the report, crimes involving dangerous drugs reported to have increased by 44.1 per cent and accounted for 9.1 per cent of all crimes reported.
This translated to 5,565 cases reported in 2017 to 8,021 in 2018.
CRIME COUNTIES
The report noted that Nairobi City police command station registered the highest share of all crimes reported at 8.1 per cent.
Nairobi was followed by Kiambu and Meru police command stations at 7.9 per cent and 6.4 per cent, respectively, in 2018.
Wajir police command station recorded the highest percentage increase in crimes reported to police of 56.2 per cent in 2018.
Other command stations that recorded high increases in reported crimes were Kilifi, Bomet and Isiolo, which registered 49.2, 40.6 and 39.4 per cent, respectively.
During the review period, Mandera police command station recorded a 24.4 per cent decrease in the number of crimes reported.
They had 446 in 2017 to 337 in 2018.
Turkana police command station registered a decline of 10.4 per cent in the number of crimes reported to the police.
There were notable increases in reported cases of traffic offences, crimes involving tourists and those involving police officers.
Cases of breakings reported to police decreased by 2.6 per cent from 6,131 to 5,970 in 2018.
During the same period, cases involving the theft of stock and theft by servant decreased by 2.8 per cent and 5.9 per cent, respectively.
Homicide increased from 2,774 to 2,856 in 2018.