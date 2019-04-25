Nairobi, Kiambu lead in crime - Economic Survey report

The number of crimes reported to the police increased by 13.2 per cent in 2018, a study has shown.

The Economic survey 2019 that was released on Thursday noted that the number of crimes rose from 77,992 in 2017 to 88,268 in 2018.

The number of persons reported to the police to have committed crimes increased by 5.1 per cent to 75, 037 in 2018.

According to the report, crimes involving dangerous drugs reported to have increased by 44.1 per cent and accounted for 9.1 per cent of all crimes reported.

This translated to 5,565 cases reported in 2017 to 8,021 in 2018.

CRIME COUNTIES

The report noted that Nairobi City police command station registered the highest share of all crimes reported at 8.1 per cent.

Nairobi was followed by Kiambu and Meru police command stations at 7.9 per cent and 6.4 per cent, respectively, in 2018.