Man jailed for 21 years for defiling minor

A man has been jailed for 21 years for defiling a minor and stuffing her private parts with soil.

David Irungu Githae, 40, was sentenced by Makadara senior principal magistrate Angelo Kithinji.

Githae committed the offense on September 2, 2013, at Nairobi’s Kanuku slums.

He was also found guilty of being in possession of drugs and preparing to commit a felony.

During trial, the court heard that the minor was looking after her mother's luggage in the company of her younger brother when Githae approached them. He forced the two to follow him towards a river. The children's mother had just arrived in the city from their rural home.

Githae forced the girl to undress and defiled her several times.

Githae dug up some soil and stuffed it in the minor’s private parts and threatened her not to reveal anything.

The minor's brother said Githae took off when he heard their mother calling for help, having tried to look for the children in vain.

But Githae said he only met and greeted the minor, without doing anything to her.

He denied possession of drugs and preparing to commit a felony.

The court said the prosecution had proved the case beyond doubt.

Githae was sentenced to two years in jail for being in possession of narcotics, four years for preparing to commit a felony and 15 years for defilement.

“All the evidence and ingredients were proved thus the accused will serve 21 years in jail," magistrate Kithinji ruled.

Edited by Peter Obuya