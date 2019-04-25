RESISTANCE TO CHANGE

Knut officials disrupt training on new curriculum in Kabondo Kasipul centres

County police commander sends officers to protect participants and ensure exercise runs smoothly

Training of teachers on the competency-based curriculum has been disrupted in three centres in Kabondo Kasipul, Homa Bay county.

Kenya National Union of Teachers officials, led by Rachuonyo Knut executive secretary Eliud Ombori, on Wednesday raided Oriang’, Nyarabi and Got Rateng' primary schools and ordered participants to leave. The sessions were on.

Ombori said he could not let the training, which started on Tuesday, to go on after the union's national officials rejected it.

“The training is unhealthy. Teachers are also being trained in a poor environment where they sit on desks like pupils. I'll not allow it to go on in my branch,” he said.

But county police commander Esther Seroney sought to assure participants that the exercise will continue. She said they had sent officers to restore order and warned that disrupters will be punished severely.

“Stern legal measures will be taken against anybody trying to disrupt the ongoing CBC training in the county,” Seroney said.

On Tuesday, Homa Bay education director Fredrick Kiiru said the training went smoothly in the whole county. Homa Bay has 42 training centres.

“We expect to give a comprehensive report on the training progress at the end of day one, but the exercise is currently on without hitches,” Kiiru said.

 

by By ROBERT OMOLLO RobertOmollo3
News
25 April 2019 - 00:00

