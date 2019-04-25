Kipchoge lights up Twitter ahead of London Marathon

The Kipchoge's tweet excited fans with many wishing him well in the Sunday's race.

"Vile umefungua hiyo curtain, like a boss .. All the best on Sunday" @MichKitami tweeted.

"I foresee an under 2 Hour race this weekend. All the Best Tinget" @ekbirechi tweeted.

@victorkimutai87 tweeted, "The mere opening of that curtain is hilarious. All the best"

"Behind you all the way champion" @xpmusundi tweeted.

"You are the Majesty, a Kenyan King !! Godspeed sir" @BillBlessed tweeted.

"All the best my role model! May God continue granting you strength and good health" @estarosdan tweeted.

April 28, 2019, is the D-Day for Kipchoge as he will be seeking to win the London Marathon for the fourth time.

The great marathoner will be battling it out with other marathoners, including one of his main competitor in the race, Mo Farah.

Farah admitted that the race will not be a walk on the park but vowed to try his best.

The London Marathon is among the major marathons in the world. It will be the 39th edition since its inception back on March 29, 1981.

The marathon is being sponsored by Virgin Money, which took over from Flora in 2010 after signing a five-year £17m sponsorship deal.

In last year’s Marathon, Kenyans closely followed the race from different avenues.

Uasin-Gishu county government installed screens at major points in Eldoret town which attracted thousands of people who were watching the race.

In 2018, Kipchoge was named United Nation's Person of the year. He was awarded for his extraordinary performances, his work on HIV/AIDS in Kenya, and his endurance and courage.