WEDDING BELLS

Keroche Breweries heir Anerlisa Muigai gets engaged

Ben Pol who is months shy of turning 30-years-old, is set to marry Anerlisa who just turned 31.

In Summary

• The two - Ben Pol and Anerlisa Muigai have been dating for a little over a year now. 

Ben Pol and Anerlisa Muigai
Image: Courtesy: Instagram

Rich kid Anerlisa Muigai just got engaged. 

Anerlisa, who is the daughter and heir of Keroche Breweries founder Tabitha Karanja, said "Yes" to Tanzanian singer Ben Pol.

The two have been dating for a little over a year now. 

They met after Anerlisa, who is the CEO and Founder of Nero Company which packages Executive water, contracted him for a gig. 

The event was for promoting the water brand in various posh clubs in Nairobi. 

A month later, they hit it off and the relationship was underway. Early this year, Anerlisa posted photos of what looked like an introduction ceremony where Ben Pol met her family.

Ben Pol who is months shy of turning 30-years-old, is set to marry Anerlisa who just turned 31. 

 

Tanzanian star Ben Pol goes on one knee to propose to Anerlisa Muigai
Image: COurtesy: Instagram

Announcing the news, Ben Pol wrote on his Instagram, “Well, this just happened… she said yes!"

Anerlisa also announced the good news saying, "Holidays are full of surprises."

She continued, "I Said YES 💍. #engagement. #❤️"

Ben Pol posted a video of the engagement ring. 

Check it out below. 

Anerlisa Muigai sued by shylock over Sh19m debt

Keroche heiress Anerlisa Muigai is being accused of not paying a debt of Sh19.9 million owed to a city shylock identified as Dennis Mwangeka. ...
Sasa
1 year ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by GRACE KERONGO Sasa Editor
News
25 April 2019 - 16:12

Most Popular

  1. Trump denies telling White House counsel to fire Mueller
    1h ago World

  2. Road accidents rose by 1,000 in 2018 - Economic survey
    1h ago News

  3. Keroche Breweries heir Anerlisa Muigai gets engaged
    1h ago News

  4. 1,300 bullets, guns recovered last year - Economic survey
    1h ago News

  5. Cyclone Kenneth won't hit Kenya - Weatherman
    2h ago News

Latest Videos