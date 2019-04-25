Keroche Breweries heir Anerlisa Muigai gets engaged

Rich kid Anerlisa Muigai just got engaged.

Anerlisa, who is the daughter and heir of Keroche Breweries founder Tabitha Karanja, said "Yes" to Tanzanian singer Ben Pol.

The two have been dating for a little over a year now.

They met after Anerlisa, who is the CEO and Founder of Nero Company which packages Executive water, contracted him for a gig.

The event was for promoting the water brand in various posh clubs in Nairobi.

A month later, they hit it off and the relationship was underway. Early this year, Anerlisa posted photos of what looked like an introduction ceremony where Ben Pol met her family.

Ben Pol who is months shy of turning 30-years-old, is set to marry Anerlisa who just turned 31.