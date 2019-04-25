Kenya Power apologises over 'whistle blower' tender advert

• The company, however, did not indicate the tender period and the cost implications.
• The company says it is putting in place an online anonymous reporting mechanism to promote an ethical culture
The firm had advertised a whistle-blowing tender, raising eyebrows for another possible scandal at the firm.
The tender was announced through government publication, MyGov on Tuesday.
According to the tender documents, the objective is to provide the company with expertise and an independent view in anonymous whistle-blower reporting and its implementation.
“This will help review and assess unethical and corruption issues within the company....” Kenya Power said.
CLARIFICATION:— Kenya Power Limited (@KenyaPower) April 24, 2019
We are putting in place an online anonymous reporting mechanism to promote ethical culture & we are the process of procuring the services of an independent professional firm to effect this.
Apologies for the confusion arising from tender advert ^KS pic.twitter.com/Rk1gZE4plh
