Kenya Power apologises over 'whistle blower' tender advert

In Summary

• The company, however, did not indicate the tender period and the cost implications.

• The company says it is putting in place an online anonymous reporting mechanism to promote an ethical culture 

The tender advert.

The firm had advertised a whistle-blowing tender, raising eyebrows for another possible scandal at the firm.

The tender was announced through government publication, MyGov on Tuesday.

According to the tender documents, the objective is to provide the company with expertise and an independent view in anonymous whistle-blower reporting and its implementation.

“This will help review and assess unethical and corruption issues within the company....” Kenya Power said.

Kenya Power has apologised for the confusion arising from a tender advert in which they wanted an 'anonymous whistle-blower'.

"We are putting in place an online anonymous reporting mechanism to promote an ethical culture and we are the process of procuring the services of an independent professional firm to effect this," Kenya Power said in a tweet.

"Apologies for the confusion arising from the tender advert."

by STAR REPORTER The Star
News
25 April 2019 - 11:47

