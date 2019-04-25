Gideon Moi's wife proposed as Nairobi Hospital director

The Nairobi Hospital shareholders want Baringo Senator Gideon Moi’s wife and former Kenya Rugby Union boss Richard Omwela to run the health facility.

The proposal came during an extraordinary meeting after the sacking of CEO Gordon Odundo last week. The CEO had been suspended for 90 days. The suspension was extended by a month.

The Kenya Hospital Association has proposed Omwela, Zahra Moi, Tabitha Muvinya, Maxwell Otieno Jeremy Ikindu, Chris Bichage, Stephen Ochiel, Wilfred Irungu and Susan Carr-Hartley to replace the board in the May 15 meeting at the 60-year-old health facility.

“In accordance with Section 202 (3a) of the Companies Act No 17 of 2015 Laws of Kenya and in accordance with Article 18 of the Kenya Hospital Association constitution and Section 278 of the Companies Act, No 17 of 2015 laws of Kenya, notice is hereby issued for an extra-general meeting to reconstitute the board of directors,” an advert in a local daily yesterday said.

The advert is signed by Echesa and Bwire Advocates as well as Ataka, Kimori and Okoth Advocates. The association was forced to outsource legal services after the current Board of Directors refused to recognise directors elected in the last general meeting.

Documents obtained by the Star indicate the board also refused to call for an extraordinary general meeting as demanded by the shareholders to address the internal management wrangles.

The defiant directors sacked Odundo last week following disagreements on the management of the hospital’s Sh11 billion budget. Before his appointment, Odundo was the CEO of Gertrude's Garden Children Hospital.

“The agenda of the meeting will be the reconstitution of the board of directors by removal of John Simba (chairman), Couttus Otolo (vice-chairman), Allan Gachukia (director) and Sam Ncheeri (director) as the board of directors,” the advert said.

Others are directors Charles Kariuki, Margaret Muigai and Anuka Kapila.

“The notice of convention has been signed by over 50 per cent of members of the Kenya Hospital Association who signed the petition for requisition for extraordinary general meeting delivered to the company secretary of the Kenya Hospital Association on February 19, 2019."

The advert said the notice with full names and details of member requisitionists has been deposited with the company secretary of the Kenya Hospital Association for transmission as per Article 71 of the Constitution of Kenya Hospital Association and Sections 281 of the companies act.