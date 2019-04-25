Economic Survey: Road accidents increase by 1,000 in 2018

The number of reported road accidents between 2017 and 2018 increased by 15.5 per cent from 4,452 in 2017 to 5,144 in 2018, the KNBS Economic Survey has shown.

The report was released on Thursday.

The number of deaths resulting from road accidents increased by eight per cent to 3,153, while the number of persons who sustained serious injuries increased by 18.5 per cent over the same period.

The report shows that the number of people killed rose from 2,919 in 2017 to 3,153 in 2018. Seriously injured persons rose from 3,943 in 2017 to 4,672 in 2018.

In general, persons killed or injured rose from 11,215 to 12,853.