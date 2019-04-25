Economic Survey: Road accidents increase by 1,000 in 2018

• The number of deaths resulting from road accidents increased by 8 per cent to 3,153.
The number of reported road accidents between 2017 and 2018 increased by 15.5 per cent from 4,452 in 2017 to 5,144 in 2018, the KNBS Economic Survey has shown.
The report was released on Thursday.
The number of deaths resulting from road accidents increased by eight per cent to 3,153, while the number of persons who sustained serious injuries increased by 18.5 per cent over the same period.
The report shows that the number of people killed rose from 2,919 in 2017 to 3,153 in 2018. Seriously injured persons rose from 3,943 in 2017 to 4,672 in 2018.
In general, persons killed or injured rose from 11,215 to 12,853.
According to a report by NTSA, there were 2,391 casualties as of March 2018 which has risen to 2, 871 in March 2019.
Fatalities rose from 651 to 683 while the seriously injured numbers had a huge rise from 804 to 1,262 in 2019. The slightly injured figures were higher in 2018 with 936 dropping to 926.
A survey conducted by NTSA in 2018 showed that road crashes claimed more lives in 2018 compared to 2017.
It further indicated that 81 more people had lost their lives by August 5, compared to the number at the same time in 2017.
The data shows that by the said date, 1,789 people had died compared to 1,708 in the same period last year.