1,300 bullets, guns recovered last year - Economic survey

The pistons and bullets found after a robbery attempt at K1 Club in Parklands, December 31, 2018. /VICTOR IMBOTO
Police officers recovered 185 guns in 2018, an economic survey has indicated.

Out of this number, 166 were recovered by authorities while 19 were surrendered by individuals.

This is a slight decrease from 2017 where 186 guns were recovered. 

The KNBS 2019 survey that was released on Thursday, further notes that police recovered 1,314 bullets in 2018 down from 2,653 recovered in 2017.

Last week, the government said more than 300 guns and 5,000 bullets were confiscated from firearm holders with fake licences.

The Firearms Licensing Board said the individuals fraudulently obtained the firearms.

Three days ago, three hardcore criminals were shot dead and two AK47 rifles loaded with  29 and 30 rounds of bullets recovered.

by NANCY AGUTU Senior Digital Reporter
News
25 April 2019 - 16:11

