1,300 bullets, guns recovered last year - Economic survey

Police officers recovered 185 guns in 2018, an economic survey has indicated.

Out of this number, 166 were recovered by authorities while 19 were surrendered by individuals.

This is a slight decrease from 2017 where 186 guns were recovered.

The KNBS 2019 survey that was released on Thursday, further notes that police recovered 1,314 bullets in 2018 down from 2,653 recovered in 2017.

Last week, the government said more than 300 guns and 5,000 bullets were confiscated from firearm holders with fake licences.

The Firearms Licensing Board said the individuals fraudulently obtained the firearms.