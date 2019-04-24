We'll not accept Beatrice Elachi as Nairobi County Speaker – House leadership

The Nairobi County Assembly leadership have maintained that they will not accept embattled Speaker Beatrice Elachi to lead the assembly.

The leadership said that Elachi was lawfully impeached and she is no longer recognised as the assembly’s speaker.

The statement comes ahead of Friday's court ruling where a decision will be made to decide Elachi’s fate.

Majority Leader Abdi Hassan Guyo said that the court cannot impose her to the house by force.

“ As a house, we have and already lost confidence in her. Elachi is our servant and the court cannot force her down our throats,” he explained to the Star on Tuesday.

Guyo said the House had already moved on and is comfortable under the leadership of Ngara MCA Chege Mwaura who was elected as the Acting county assembly speaker.

With 84 votes, Chege was elected as the acting speaker on September 25, 2018.

Elachi who was the first female speaker was impeached on September 6, 2018, after 103 MCAs voted to remover her from office.

However, she moved to the Employment and Labour Relations Court and extended the order, allowing Elachi to remain in office.