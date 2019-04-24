We'll continue giving money to churches, DP Ruto says

Deputy President William Ruto has hit back at critics as the 'dirty money' in churches debate rages on.

Anglican Church Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit waded into the debate when he announced that the church will review donations by political leaders.

Sapit spoke against using pulpits to 'clean' stolen money in the guise of charitable donations.

But on Wednesday, Ruto said his faith comes first before 'politician' titles.

"Since Sunday school we learned to kneel before and worship GOD that's the ONLY reason we stand before men," he said.

"We will continue to worship Jehovah with our hearts and substance."