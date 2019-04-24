We'll continue giving money to churches, DP Ruto says

• Ruto's penchant for church donations has been a subject of heated debates.
• ACK Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit announced that the church will review donations by political leaders.
Deputy President William Ruto has hit back at critics as the 'dirty money' in churches debate rages on.
Anglican Church Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit waded into the debate when he announced that the church will review donations by political leaders.
Sapit spoke against using pulpits to 'clean' stolen money in the guise of charitable donations.
But on Wednesday, Ruto said his faith comes first before 'politician' titles.
"Since Sunday school we learned to kneel before and worship GOD that's the ONLY reason we stand before men," he said.
"We will continue to worship Jehovah with our hearts and substance."
Ruto added that he is not unashamed of his God and unapologetic of his faith.
"We are Christians first other titles after," he added.
The churches spoke against the backdrop of a vicious debate on harambees in churches.
Opposition leader Raila Odinga hit out at corrupt leaders for turning churches into avenues of laundering money obtained illegally from public coffers.
Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka also cautioned clerics against accepting money suspected to be proceeds of corruption.
Although the two leaders did not name names, their statements could have been a veiled attack on Ruto over his huge donations in church fundraisers.
Ruto's penchant for church donations has been a subject of heated debates, with a number of leaders questioning the source of the millions he has been using to bankroll church activities all over the country.
The DP has, however, remained unapologetic about helping religious institutions and fashioned himself as an evangelist dedicated to spreading the gospel and supporting churches - at one point saying he is investing in heaven.