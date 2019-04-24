Water levels in Lake Naivasha drops further

The Lake Naivasha water level has dropped alarmingly.

Nearly all rivers that drain into the lake have dried up as flower farms continue abstracting millions of litres on a daily basis.

Lake Naivasha Boat Owners Association spokesman David Kilo blames the state of affairs on human activities in the upper catchment area of the Aberdares and massive abstraction by flower farmers.

Kilo says the lake is totally dependent on rivers flowing from the Aberdares. Most of them have dried up due to the long drought.

"The water levels have gone down yet farmers, especially those in the horticultural industry, are using water from the lake in large quantities," he says.

He called on the government through the Water Resources Authority (WRA) to urgently address water abstraction. "This lake is the lifeline of thousands of residents and we will do everything possible to conserve it despite the current weather situation."

His sentiments were echoed by Friends of Lake Naivasha chairperson Francis Muthui, who called for the rehabilitation of the lake's upper catchment areas.

Muthui cited farming on river banks and asked for the concerted efforts to stop them. "We cannot say that rivers are drying due to the dry weather and forget activities going on at the catchment area and of course downstream."

Earlier in the year, WRA Naivasha regional manager Geoffrey Mworia said stringent measures had been made to curb the uncontrolled water usage in rivers and the lake.

Among the measures was water rationing to farmers in both the upper areas and downstream.

“We are keenly monitoring the use of water in various rivers in Nakuru County and there is no cause for alarm at the moment,” he had said.

Last month WRA and security officers were forced to intervene after farmers and herders in Gilgil clashed over the use of water in one of the rivers.