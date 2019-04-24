NOT AGAIN

Use other routes, Kenha urges motorists after Maai Mahiu road cut off

Motorists stranded at the Mai Mahiu-Narok road./COURTESY
Motorists driving along the Mai Mahiu-Suswa road have been warned to be cautious following heavy rainfall experienced in the area.

The rains forced a section of the road near the SGR Crossing to be over-topped by floods, causing heavy siltation at the section on Tuesday evening.

Kenya National Highway Authority said traffic flow along the road section has temporarily been interrupted.

The Authority notes that this has forced them to mobilise two contractors to clear the heavy siltation and restore traffic flow.

KeNHA urged all motorists to be on high alert, and not to attempt to cross any bridges or sections of the road that are overtopped by water, and to alert the authority on any traffic flow interruptions.

Motorists have been asked to seek alternative routes.

Last year, flood waters wreaked havoc in Suswa area, Narok county, with the busy Narok-Mai Mahiu highway being blocked for the better part of the day.

The deluge blocked the road near the standard gauge railway construction site for hours as the rains continued to pound the area.

The floods also swept away six vehicles from the road to the culvert.

by STAR REPORTER The Star
News
24 April 2019 - 09:10

