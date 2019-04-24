UK's Jermaine Grant found guilty of abetting terrorism

UK national Jermaine Grant has been found guilty of being in possession of explosive-making materials.

Grant was charged alongside his wife Warda Breik and Frank Ngala after being arrested at a house in Kisauni, Mombasa allegedly owned by the most wanted woman on the terror list Samantha Lewthwaite "White widow".

Senior Principal Magistrate Joyce Gandani said the prosecution had proven beyond reasonable doubt that the accused person lived in the house where the chemicals which are key components in explosives making were recovered.

She further said evidence produced had linked the chemicals to the foreigner.

Gandani, however, acquitted Grant's wife and the other accused person over lack of sufficient evidence.

The Briton is already serving a nine years term in a case where he was accused of forging documents in order to get an identification card.

Grant was sentenced in 2015 by Judge Martin Muya after the prosecution appealed a lower court decision to acquit him.

He was jailed for nine counts of forgery, including presenting fake documents in order to obtain an ID.

Earlier, resident magistrate Anastancia Ndung’u had acquitted Grant citing lack of sufficient evidence.