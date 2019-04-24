Uhuru mourns former KRA Commissioner General John Munge

President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned John Paul Munge, describing him as a committed Kenyan who was always ready to use his professional skills to contribute to nation building.

Munge, a former Commissioner General of Kenya Revenue Authority , passed on while undergoing treatment in a Nairobi hospital on Tuesday.

In his condolence message to the family, relatives and friends of the late Munge, Uhuru said the country has lost a patriot who served Kenyans with integrity.

“John Munge was a great Kenyan who was committed to the betterment of the country through hard work and dedication,” he said.

The President said Munge will be remembered as one of the pioneer Kenyan stockbrokers, having been a founding partner of the Shah Munge and Partners Stock Brokers, one of the original brokers at the Nairobi Securities Exchange .

Uhuru prayed to God to comfort the family at this difficult period of mourning.

Munge resigned from his position at KRA in 2003 after having been adversely mentioned in loss of public funds.

He had served in the position for two years before calls for his resignation.

Munge maintained his innocence from any wrongdoing and underhand dealings in the scandal.