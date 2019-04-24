Sonko, Sakaja in bitter exchange over friendship woes

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Wednesday locked horns with Senator Johnson Sakaja over friendship woes.

Sonko hit back at Sakaja asking how he could muddy their friendship for a non-issue in regards to the deputy governor post.

"Even the other day he sent me a picture that we took some two years ago. So I am shocked that Senator Sakaja is bringing this matter to this committee," Sonko said.

The governor spoke on Wednesday when he appeared before the Senate's Devolution Committee to explain why he has failed to appoint a deputy, more than 15 months after Polycarp Igathe resigned.

He said the deputy governor position was a non-issue that did not need the senator to bring before the committee.

"There was no need of calling senators to come and deal with this non-issue...I have shown goodwill by nominating Miguna.. this is not a serious issue," he said.