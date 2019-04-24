Sonko attacks Sakaja, says not having deputy a non-issue

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has termed his lack of a deputy as a none issue that does warrant Senate to summon him.

He accuses Senator Johnson Sakaja of petitioning the Senate instead of engaging him to address the matter.

"The senator would have summoned me to ask me these issued instead of petitioning the Senate. So this is a none issue. So this is a none issue," he said.

The governor spoke when he appeared before the Senate's Devolution Committee to explain why he has failed to appoint a deputy, more than 15 months after the Polycarp Igathe resigned.

The committee is chaired by Laikipia Senator John Kinyua.

The governor claimed that Sakaja is 'fighting' him because he wants to succeed him in 2022.