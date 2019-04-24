Sonko attacks Sakaja, says not having deputy a non-issue

• The governor claimed that Sakaja is 'fighting' him because he wants to succeed him in 2022.
• Sakaja says he has never announced or declared interest in the governor's seat.
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has termed his lack of a deputy as a none issue that does warrant Senate to summon him.
He accuses Senator Johnson Sakaja of petitioning the Senate instead of engaging him to address the matter.
"The senator would have summoned me to ask me these issued instead of petitioning the Senate. So this is a none issue. So this is a none issue," he said.
The governor spoke when he appeared before the Senate's Devolution Committee to explain why he has failed to appoint a deputy, more than 15 months after the Polycarp Igathe resigned.
The committee is chaired by Laikipia Senator John Kinyua.
My friend, Sakaja, get your facts right before your raise these allegations.Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko
But Sakaja, objected saying he has never announced or declared interest in the governor's seat. He says he is only playing is oversight role as a senator.
Sonko, however, notes that he has shown goodwill and has even appointed Miguna Miguna as his deputy but the same was rejected by the MCAs.
He says he was prepared to name a deputy last December but fails after he received two letters from NASA chiefs, Raila Odinga, urging him to appoint their preferred persons in the spirit of the handshake.
"I still consulting because this is an emotive issue. Furthermore, there is no law that allows me to appoint a deputy," he said.
Sonko says the Supreme Advisory issued in March last year giving governors 14 days to appoint a deputy in case of a vacancy, was not binding and therefore he has not violated any law by not appointing a deputy.