Poor journalism? State hits back at Al Jazeera over Huduma Namba story

The government has lashed out at Aljazeera over a Huduma Namba listing story.

The story by the international media house ran the story titled 'If you are a Kenyan citizen, your private data is not safe'.

The article written by Nanjala Nyabola further notes that the government has done a deal with MasterCard to link the Huduma number to a prepaid card with chip and pin that will be used by citizens to pay for an array of government services.