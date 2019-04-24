New KCC pursues 51 titles over decade after state takeover

The state-owned New Kenya Cooperative Creameries has yet to receive 51 asset ownership documents 16 years after it was acquired from private investors.

Lawmakers yesterday heard that the firm had paid Sh23 million to a law firm, Mungai Advocates, to help it obtain the crucial documents.

The company, formerly known as KCC, was mainly owned by farmers' cooperative societies up to 1999 when it went under receivership.

It was then bought for Sh475 million by a private group, which rebranded it in 2000. In 2003 after Mwai Kibaki took over as president, the government bought it and renamed it New KCC.

Yesterday, NKCC managing director Nixon Sigey told the National Assembly’s Public Investment Committee chaired by Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir that they have not received the documents and at one point changed the law firm given the slow pace of the process.

The NKCC board contracted Mereka and J.M Njenga, which is currently handling the issue of the 51 disputed titles.

The assets, Sigey said, are mainly land and buildings owned by the old KCC.

He said they have obtained 48 title documents and are doing everything possible to secure the remaining 51.