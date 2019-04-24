Kakamega Knut chiefs arrested for disrupting training

Kakamega Central Knut secretary Tom Ingolo and three other officials were arrested for allegedly disrupting teacher training on the new competence-based curriculum on Tuesday.

The officials said they will not relent in the bid to advocate for the rights of teachers even if it means being locked up forever.

"We shall, by all means, make sure that these workshops will not take place. We shall not relent as Knut even if it means being put behind bars. We shall make sure we defend the rights of teachers. We have been arrested but this will not stop us." Ingolo said.

The four were arrested at Shikoti Primary School, one of the centres in which the four-day training workshop on the new education curriculum was taking place.

The Knut officials disrupted training in other centers including Kakamega Primary school, Cornerstone Church and Ingotse Primary School.

“I can confirm that indeed the police have arrested four Knut officials, including the Kakamega Central Knut secretary Tom Ingolo, who were trying to disrupt the ongoing training on the new competence-based curriculum within Kakamega Central," Kakamega Central OCPD David Kabena said.

The Kenya National Union of Teachers has asked its members to boycott the event.

The union insists the government has not done sufficient sensitisation among the key education stakeholders.

Last week on Wednesday, Knut secretary general Wilson Sossion termed the training “a violation of the law”.