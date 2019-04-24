How Barclays ATM heist was executed

Yesterday, the Star established that police had obtained CCTV footage from areas adjacent to the ATMs from which three young men are said to have emptied the cash dispensing machines.

The footage has similarities with descriptions of ATM Jack potters in the US.

In one incident, a young man, estimated to be aged between 25 and 30, is seen dressed in a grey cap and a green T-shirt. He is seen carrying a rucksack that police believe was used to carry the money emptied from a cash machine at The Mater Hospital.

The footage was harvested from a building near the hospital where the man is also seen boarding a Probox which police suspect is a taxi.

In the second footage, the same man is spotted together with two other men also dressed in caps to hide their faces around Kenyatta National Hospital where a second ATM was emptied.

The man in the same green T-shirt and grey cap is seen entering the same Probox.

Police suspect they were leaving the KNH ATM.

Police believe the theft of Sh11.2 million from four Barclays Bank ATMs was an inside job.

They said it probably involved bank employees and workers of a security firm associated with the bank.

The men who seem to have information about the bank’s ATM security codes struck two machines in the city and made off with the money.

An ATM at Kenyatta National Hospital was emptied of Sh4.3 million, while another at The Mater Hospital was drained of Sh1 million.

The KNH theft happened at 11pm on Friday but was reported to the police on Saturday.

A G4S official identified in police documents as Wilson Mzedi reported the theft to Capitol Hill police station in Kilimani.