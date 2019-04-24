Hasten compensation to fast track SGR completion - contractor

The contractor for the second phase of Standard Gauge Railway has urged the government to compensate those affected by the project to allow its completion on time.

China Communications Construction Company public relations assistant manager Jasper Liu said lack of compensation funds for some sections has slowed the project.

"The problem is not ours, it is a government issue because the responsibility on land compensation and relocation should be the employer’s, "Liu said on the phone.

Liu said the project from Embulbul to the end of Suswa is 95 per cent complete.

However, the contractor still faces a compensation challenge in several blocks of the five-kilometre stretch.

"The community did not leave the corridor. We do not have the construction sites within that distance."

Liu said they have 54 months to complete the project.

On June 23, last year, President Uhuru Kenyatta urged the contractor to stick to the June 2019 completion timeline.

Kenyatta said he would like to use the SGR line on his way to Kajiado for Madaraka Day celebrations.

Liu said if compensation is not hastened, they will not be able to fulfil the anticipated completion schedule.

He said all the stations have been done and what remains is decorations and coordination between stations.

"Communication system is done. They are doing some kind of testing or coordination separately because we cannot do coordination for the whole line," he said.