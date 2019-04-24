Clergymen at crossroads over Politicians' huge tempting cash

“I've taken this strong position against corruption because I've seen the consequences of this evil and the danger it poses to our motherland.”

But the National Council of Churches of Kenya said the church has no capacity to determine the proceeds of corruption when the faithful or invited guests give out their donations.

NCCK deputy general secretary Nelson Makanda told the Star that unless someone comes back to church and confesses having donated a proceed of corruption, it would be impossible for them to tell the source of such offerings.

“The concern should not be about the guests the churches are hosting but where they have got the money. That is the responsibility of the institutions churches with dealing with graft,” reverend Makandia said.

He said the church encourages the faithful and guests to donate freely out of their will, quoting the Bible that "the left hand should not know what the right hand gives."

“I wish to ask churches to allow people to give without declaring publicly. Because this has led to a concentration on those who give millions in one day and go at the expense of honest church members who give all the time,” he said.

"A policeman who brings Sh100, which he or she has obtained through bribes at a roadblock, and a politician who brings ill-gotten millions are the same before the eyes of God."

The churches spoke against the backdrop of a vicious debate on harambees in churches.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has hit out at corrupt leaders for turning churches into avenues of laundering money obtained illegally from public coffers.

"What we've been saying is that we've seen churches being used as avenues for laundering money acquired illegally. Every weekend people are going for harambees in churches and donating money, with the faithful clapping for them without questioning the source of their money," he said on Saturday during a church function in Ahero, Kisumu.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has also cautioned clerics against accepting money suspected to be proceeds of corruption.

Speaking during a church service at AIC Kanisa in Mlolongo on Sunday, Kalonzo claimed some politicians could be using the church to 'sanitise' the money they could have stolen from the public coffers.