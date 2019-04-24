City lawyer accused of defiling his children speaks out

A city lawyer has spoken out against allegations that he defiled his six children.

Instead, the lawyer, who is under investigation, dismissed the accusations as a precipitate of a misunderstanding between him and a doctor at MP Shah Hospital.

The lawyer-cum-politician said he took three children he suspected were sick for comprehensive health tests and treatment if diagnosed with any ailment.

The children are aged between six and 14.

But he claimed to have made a mistake of not telling the doctors that one of them, his brother’s orphaned daughter, had a terminal illness, hence the reason for his request for comprehensive health tests, including HIV for management.

“We have never really told the girl that her parents were victims, so I didn’t want the kid to hear it the first time when she was being tested. But withholding information from them to protect her and still insisting I wanted her tested because she was mixing with my boys in the house made them suspicious and turned against me with allegations that I have now to deal with,” he said.

Interestingly, the lawyer also acts for the hospital that raised the red flag on him.

The matter is under investigations by the DCI.

Child Protection Unit boss Grace Ndirangu yesterday said the lawyer is not in custody, but investigations are ongoing.

“I can’t preempt what we will find out because it involves many things, including the history of the children, where they live and how they live. You know when we say justice to be done, it includes clearing someone of allegations that are not true,” she said.

She dismissed reports that the lawyer has been in custody. The lawyer, who specialises in conveyancing, told colleagues that he sacrificed his office time to take his sick children to the hospital “since I am their mother and father”.

“But other kids who like moving around with me so much also jumped into my car and I was unable to force them out. Arriving at the hospital surrounded by six kids playfully hovering around me, then the request, made a doctor who is not touched by his kids suspect that I am a child trafficker giving children chocolates to like me,” he said.

The children are now in protection.

The lawyer said, "I'm not bothering to respond in social media because I believe am only accountable to my kids and my God who both know I can’t do that to them.”