Two suspected thieves lynched in Kamulu

Image: GEORGE OWITI

Two suspected thieves have been lynched in Kamulu, Machakos county.

The duo were among three suspects who allegedly stole from an Mpesa shop at Kamulu 26 in Nairobi before the Tuesday evening's incident.

Confirming the incident, Athi River sub-county police commander Samuel Mukuusi said the three were trailed by bodaboda operators from Nairobi who later caught up with them in Kamulu area at around 2.00pm.

Mukuusi said the suspects attempted to escape from Nairobi to Athi River through Kangundo road but were roughed up by ten members of the public, thoroughly beaten and  set on fire.

He said one of the suspects was rescued from the mob by officers from Kamulu AP post.

Mukuusi said the mob also burned down a car, Premio KBH 152 N which the trio were driving in before the incident.

The bodies were moved to City mortuary while the rescued suspect is held at Kamulu AP post.

Police have launched investigations into the incident.

by GEORGE OWITI Correspondent - Machakos
News
23 April 2019 - 21:41

