Two robbery suspects lynched in Homa Bay

Two suspected robbers were on Monday afternoon lynched by angry residents at Sindo market in Suba South, Homa Bay county.

Ndiya Onyango, 27, and Lawrence Oguda,30, were stoned to death by residents, including boda boda riders, who accused them of stealing motorcycles.

The suspects were cornered by boda boda riders who were looking for them after being accused of stealing a motorbike on Sunday evening.

Suba South peace committee secretary general Kenneth Ouma said the suspects were found with a stolen motorbike.

Ouma said both Onyango and Oguda had been accused of perpetrating robbery with violence in Sindo.

“Residents have linked them with loss of property including household items. They also threaten and beat up women traders before stealing from them,” Ouma said.

The bodies were set on fire.

“They refused to mention their accomplices before they were killed,” Ouma said.

Area police commander Richard Cheruyot confirmed the killings. He said residents accused the suspects of operating in a group that steals from them.

“We received a report but found the suspects had been killed when we reached the scene,” Cheruyot said.

The police boss urged locals to report people they suspect to be promoting insecurity in the area.

“We don’t encourage the public to take law into their hands but rather report such cases to police for investigations,” he said.

The charred remains of the suspects were taken to Homa Bay County Teaching and Referral Hospital Mortuary.

Edited by Peter Obuya