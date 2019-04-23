Two bodies with bullet wounds found in thicket

Two bodies of male adults have been found in a thicket in Bamburi, Magodoroni, with gunshots wounds.

One of the victims has been identified as Emanuel Chivondo, 28.

The other was Chivondo's landlord, people who saw the bodies said on Sunday.

Nyali subcounty police commander Simon Thirikwa said the bodies were dumped on Saturday night but discovered on Sunday.

He said one body had a police jacket and belt. They were criminals, he said.

“I don’t know who killed them,” the police boss told the Star on the phone.

Police say there is no policy on extrajudicial killings, only a few rogue officers who will be punished.

Residents who spoke in confidence said they heard no gunshots on Saturday, suggesting the execution occurred elsewhere.

A rights group has questioned the killings.

Muslims for Human Rights rapid response officer Francis Auma asked why police concluded that the duo were criminals, yet Thirikwa said they don’t know who eliminated them.

Auma also said police appear defensive yet the probe has not reached the substantive stage.

“They must tell us who killed them,” he said.

Joseph Charo, the father of Chivando, said neighbours informed him of the death.

He was called at Nyali Police Station to identify the body.

“My son is a mason and does not have a criminal record,” Charo said.

He demanded a thorough probe.

Thirkwa said a panga was discovered near the bodies were.

Magodoroni residents said the incident was one of many cases of reckless execution by police.

Muhuri wants a postmortem conducted on the bodies to eliminate foul play.

“There has been a trend where families of victims who died of bullet wounds are forced to sign an affidavit declaring that they will not take part in the postmortem. I’m appealing to these two families to resist such attempts,” Auma said.

The law requires any controversial death to be surgically investigated to determine the cause.

Auma further said trends of bodies being shot and dumped far from the crime scene are rampant at the Coast.

“Just last month, six bodies were found dumped with bullet wounds in Tsavo National Park,” he said.

The two bodies are at Mombasa County Level 5 Teaching and Referral Hospital.

