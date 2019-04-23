Tighten narcotics law, says MP Ali

Major drugs traffickers and their conspirators could be fined as much as Sh30 million and jailed for life if convicted, according to bill amending the drugs Act.

Those nabbed with drugs will forfeit them and government officers found guilty of abetting trafficking will also be jailed for 20 years, fined Sh20 million or both.

These are some of the punitive measures an Nyali's Mohamed Ali has proposed to curb drug and substance trafficking.

His bill has not yet been introduced in Parliament.

It would amend the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act to make drug trafficking very expensive.

“Anybody found in possession of equipment, machine, laboratory or any other utensil intended for preparation, production or manufacturing of narcotic drugs shall be guilty of an offence,” the MP proposes.

Such a person, he recommends, shall be liable to a fine of not less than Sh30 million in addition to life imprisonment.

The current law provides for a Sh1 million fine and life imprisonment.

Ali wants the punishment extended to conspirators — financiers and other sympathisers. He argues that any Kenyan citizen should be subjected to the punishment, regardless of whether they reside in the country.

The first-term legislator argues that drug trafficking is a crime that transcends geographical boundaries and that the cyberspace has made it smuggling easy for traffickers.

“Parties to the crime may be located in different countries and there is there a need to look at the crime from a conspiracy angle,” he says.

If Parliament approves Ali's proposals, government officers at the point of entry who aid or abet the vice will also face severe punishment.

The officers, if convicted, would be liable to a fine not less than Sh20 million or jailed for not less than 20 years.